Mizoram BJP panel opposes amalgamation, downsizing of departments in autonomous district councils

Aizawl, Oct 3 (PTI) The BJP Coordination Committee of three Autonomous District Councils of Mizoram on Friday opposed the state government’s recommendations for amalgamation and downsizing of departments in the ADCs.

The coordination committee of Lai, Mara and Chakma councils also urged Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) to direct the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government to ensure that it makes proportionate fund allocations to the ADCs for all entrusted subjects.

The Mizoram government's Sub-Committee on Manpower Assessment and Sub-Committee on Entrustment of Subjects made several recommendations about amalgamating and downsizing departments in the ADCs.

In a memorandum submitted to the governor, the coordination committee expressed concern, claiming that the recommendations are unjustified, unfair, and detrimental to the effective functioning of the Councils.

It recalled that the state government notification on August 29, 2011, had already entrusted additional powers to the ADCs.

According to that notification, the Planning and Programme Implementation Department shall ensure that proportionate plan-allocations for the entrusted functions/powers from the concerned departments’ outlays are determined and made to the ADCs for executing the schemes or functions, the memorandum said.

It said that the second Mizoram State Finance Commission also strongly recommended full and immediate implementation of this notification to strengthen decentralised governance in the state.

However, the committee alleged that these directives have never been implemented in letter and spirit.

"As a result, the ADCs have been forced to operate under severe fund constraints, leading to non-performance or under-performance of their entrusted functions—not because of inefficiency or overstaffing, but solely due to lack of proportionate funding and overlapping interventions by state government departments," the memorandum said.

The committee urged Singh to ensure immediate and full implementation of the 2011 gazette notification and direct the Mizoram government to make proportionate fund allocations to the ADCs for all entrusted subjects/functions.

It also requested the governor to prevent state departments from duplicating functions already legally entrusted to the ADCs and to stop any restructuring or downsizing of ADC departments until proper funding and functional clarity are ensured.

After submitting the memorandum, leaders of the BJP coordination committee alleged that the failure of the state government to implement the 2011 notification is the root cause of the present dysfunction in the ADCs.

"The Sub-Committee’s report unjustly blames the ADCs, whereas the real problem lies in the non-allocation of proportionate funds and duplication of functions by state departments. Unless this injustice is rectified, decentralization in Mizoram will remain incomplete,” Chakma district BJP unit president Durjya Dhan Chakma said.

he said that the coordination committee reaffirmed its stance that the Lai, Mara, and Chakma communities have a constitutional right under the Sixth Schedule to manage their own affairs, and any attempt to weaken the ADCs will be strongly resisted in the interest of justice, decentralization, and the welfare of the people. PTI COR NN