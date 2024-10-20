Mizoram BJP seeks Centre's intervention into halting of minister's convoy by Assam Rifles

Aizawl, Oct 20 (PTI) The BJP Mizoram unit has sought the Centre's intervention into the alleged halting of a minister's car and convoy by Assam Rifles, a party leader said on Sunday.

Assam Rifles denied the allegations, describing them as misleading and malicious.

The letter was sent to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on October 18.

According to the letter, which was accessed by PTI, the BJP Mizoram unit claimed that state Power and Electricity Minister F. Rodingliana's car and entourage were stopped three times by Assam Rifles during his official tour from October 12 to October 17.

The first incident took place on October 12, when the paramilitary force allegedly stopped the minister's convoy near Kawlbem village in Saitual district while he was heading to a public meeting.

The letter alleged that one of the personnel, who appeared to be drunk, showed disrespect to the minister and the Tricolour flag displayed in his vehicle. After a brief confrontation, the drunken personnel was taken by state police but released shortly afterward without any charges.

The minister’s convoy was reportedly stopped again by Assam Rifles on October 14 and 17 near Ngopa village in Saitual district and Bungbangla near Aizawl, the letter stated.

"Mizoram is one of the most peaceful states in India. It is unfortunate that Assam Rifles misbehaved with elected representatives. We strongly condemn this incident and call for appropriate punishment for those involved," the letter signed by state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka and BJP legislature party leader Dr. K Beichhua stated.

The state BJP urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to take immediate action against the personnel involved and to instruct the paramilitary force to show due respect to elected representatives and the people of Mizoram.

Minister Rodingliana, who holds multiple portfolios in Chief Minister Lalduhoma's cabinet, had earlier alleged that his convoy was intercepted multiple times during his tour to Saitual and Champhai districts.

He claimed that Assam Rifles personnel asked his name three times and halted his car despite displaying the national flag and identifying himself.

Denying the allegations, the Assam Rifles claimed that the minister's convoy voluntarily stopped at a location where routine checks were being conducted and that they had given clear passage according to standard procedures.

The paramilitary force claimed that the minister's private secretary verbally abused the personnel and forcibly took a body camera from them.

Furthermore, Assam Rifles stated that the personnel on duty near Kawlbem village were not intoxicated. They claimed the minister’s team forcibly took a jawan to a nearby village, and he was released after a local commander's intervention.

Assam Rifles also alleged that power supply was disrupted at their bases and posts across the state for several hours following the October 17 confrontation, with restoration occurring only after the chief minister intervened. PTI CORR MNB