Mizoram: BJP's Molin Kumar Chakma takes oath as Chakma council's CEM

Aizawl, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma was sworn in on Tuesday as the chief executive member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram, an official said.

Lawngtlai Additional Deputy Commissioner Zoramsiama Hmar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chakma in a programme held at the council's headquarters in Kamalanagar (Chawngte), he said.

The oath-taking function was attended by Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator and former Chamka council's CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma, several political leaders and senior officials of the council, he said.

In his maiden speech as the CEM, Molin Kumar Chakma this was an auspicious beginning of a new executive committee in the council under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He called upon all political parties, NGOs, and intellectuals of the Chakma area to extend support to his executive committee for the smooth running and progress of the administration.

After taking oath as the CEM, Chakma announced the names of five executive committee members.

He also said that the allocation of portfolios in the executive committee would be announced in due course.

Molin Kumar Chakma was elected in Bajeisora constituency in the council in polls held in 2023 on a BJP ticket. PTI CORR BDC