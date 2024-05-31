Mizoram: Body of woman, suspected to be landslide victim, found in river

Aizawl, May 31 (PTI) The body of a woman, suspected to be a victim of landslide, was recovered from the Tlawng river in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Friday, police said.

Aizawl's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahool Alwal said the body was found in the river near Hortoki village.

It is suspected that the body could be of a person who went missing after a landslide in Aizawl, he said.

Alwal said search operations to locate six missing persons are underway at Melthum on the southern outskirts of Aizawl.

So far, 28 bodies have been recovered from the debris of the landslides that hit the state capital. Of them, 20 were locals while eight hailed from Jharkhand and Assam, officials said.

The Aizawl district administration on Friday asked all families living in the vicinity of the landslide area in Hlimen to shift to safer places. PTI CORR SOM