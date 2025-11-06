Mizoram by-poll: MNF accuses CM of making provocative speech

Aizawl, Nov 6 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) on Thursday charged Chief Minister Lalduhoma with making a provocative speech which may create misunderstanding and tension between different communities.

The CM made the comment last week at Silsury village in Mamit district while campaigning for the ruling ZPM candidate for the November 11 Dampa by-poll, MNF legal board member Saihmingliana Sailo told a press conference here.

Sailo alleged that during his November 1 speech, Lalduhoma accused the past Mizo leaders of instigating hatred against a particular tribal community, violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

"The chief minister deliberately violated the provisions of MCC and other laws by making a provocative statement aimed at igniting tension between different communities living peacefully in Mizoram,” the opposition leader said.

“The MNF Legal Board cannot remain a silent spectator to such highly objectionable and unethical conduct committed solely for electoral gain," Sailo said.

He also accused Lalduhoma of misusing his official position by allegedly intimidating voters and promising financial grants and construction of roads during his campaign.

The MNF Legal Board has already filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Lalduhoma over alleged violation of the MCC.

Voting for the Dampa by-poll will be held on November 11, and counting will take place on November 14. PTI CORR NN