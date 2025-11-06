Mizoram bypoll: All those who applied for home voting exercised their franchise

Aizawl, Nov 6 (PTI) All the 58 senior citizens and five persons with disabilities (PWDs), who applied for home voting in the Dampa bypoll in Mizoram, exercised their franchise from their residences, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Lalrozama said on Thursday.

According to the official, the election department is well prepared to conduct polling for the Dampa seat, which is scheduled to take place on November 11.

"A total of 58 senior citizens, who attained 85 years, and 5 PWD voters have applied for the home voting. All of them cast their votes from their residences on Wednesday and Thursday," the CEO said.

He, along with other election officials, will visit the constituency on Friday to inspect the poll preparedness.

Five candidates are in the fray for the Dampa bypoll, which was necessitated by the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the opposition MNF has nominated party senior vice president and former health minister Dr. R Lalthangliana.

The Congress fielded its state vice president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga, while former chief minister Brig. T Sailo's party, People's Conference, fielded its vice president K. Zahmingthanga.

A total of 21,003 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming bypoll.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI CORR BDC