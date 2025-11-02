Mizoram bypoll: Code violation complaint against CM, adviser to be referred to EC

Aizawl, Nov 2 (PTI) Complaints against Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his adviser and MLA Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah over the alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the by-poll to the Dampa assembly seat will be sent to the Election Commission, an official said on Sunday.

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has complained with the CEO that Lalduhoma and Chinzah recently promised several projects and distributed free medicine to people, respectively, violating the MCC.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rothangpuii said that an explanation has been received by the CEO's office from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) after show cause notices were served to the chief minister and his adviser following the complaint.

The complaint was forwarded to District Election Officer (DEO) of Mamit district and returning officer (RO) of the Dampa assembly seat to investigate the matter, she said.

The explanation by the ZPM and the DEO's report have been analysed by the CEO's office and the will be referred to the poll panel for final decision likely on Monday.

Advocate Zothansangi Hmar, on behalf of the MNF, submitted a complaint to the CEO's office accusing Lalduhoma of announcing on October 21 that a Rs 700 crore water supply project to feed Reiek and other 14 villages would be taken up and also promised to provide farmers with turmeric processing machines.

Hmar also alleged that alleged that on October 17, Chinzah organised free health clinics at Parvatui and Phulpui West villages and distributed a large amount of medicines free of cost.

The MNF asserted that these activities violated the Election Model Code of Conduct.

Officials said that a show cause notice has also been served to BJP for the alleged violation of poll norms by distributing free T-shirts in some villages within the Dampa constituency.

The by-poll will be held on November 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.

The ZPM fielded singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the MNF nominated the party's senior vice president Dr R Lalthangliana. The Congress and the BJP fielded party leaders John Rotluangliana and Lalhmingthanga, respectively. Vanlalsailova, Lalthangliana and Lalhmingthanga had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly polls held in November 2023.

The Dampa bypoll was necessitated by the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. PTI CORR NN