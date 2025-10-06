Mizoram: Bypoll to Dampa seat on Nov 11, counting on Nov 14

Aizawl, Oct 6 (PTI) By-election to Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district will be held on November 11, a senior poll official said.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission in Delhi on Monday, the Dampa bypoll will be held along with by-elections in Jharkhand, Punjab and Telangana and the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ethel Rothangpuii said.

The last date for filing nomination is October 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is on October 24, she said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 22, she said.

Counting of votes polled in Bihar assembly elections and bypolls to other states, including Mizoram, will be held on November 14, Rothangpuii said.

The Dampa bypoll was necessitated by the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has nominated its senior vice president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana and Congress has fielded party vice president and former minister John Rotluangaliana.

The BJP nominated former Congress leader Lalhmangaiha, who recently joined the saffron party.

There are 20,790 voters, including 10,185 female electors in Dampa, according to final roll published on September 30.

There are 41 polling stations within Dampa constituency, with Silsury-1 polling station having the highest number of voters at 1,103, while Zopui polling station has the least at 30 voters, the election department said.

For MNF, the Dampa bypoll is crucial as it will decide whether the party would be able to hold the post of the leader of opposition in the 40-member assembly. The party now has nine MLAs, while at least 10 members are required for a party to hold the post of LoP.