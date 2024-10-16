Mizoram: C Zodinpuii appointed new chairperson of women's commission

Aizawl, Oct 16 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Wednesday appointed former bureaucrat C Zodinpuii as the new chairperson of the state women's commission, officials said.

She will replace C Lalchhandami, who resigned from the post in early September following protests by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and students' organisations.

Zodinpuii has a post-graduate degree in social work with a specialisation in family and child welfare from Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai.

During her service in the government, she worked in different capacities in the Social Welfare Department and retired as its joint director in December 2023. PTI CORR SOM