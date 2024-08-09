Mizoram cabinet approves amendment bill to strengthen Lokayukta

Aizawl, Aug 9 (PTI) The Mizoram cabinet on Friday approved an amendment bill to strengthen the Lokayukta, the state's anti-corruption ombudsman formed in 2018, an official said.

The meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma discussed in length the Mizoram Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2024 and approved it, she said.

The amendment bill is likely to be presented in the assembly during a two-day session to be held on August 20 and August 21, the official said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal for construction of a greenfield airport in the southern part of Mizoram.

At present, Mizoram has one airport in Lengpui, around 31 km from state capital Aizawl.

Besides, the cabinet also approved the Mizoram State Higher Education Council Rules 2024, the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2024 and the draft of the Mizoram Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) (Amendment) Rules 2024, the official added. PTI CORR RBT