Mizoram can achieve greater progress with right means, advanced learning: Guv

Aizawl, Mar 7 (PTI) Mizoram Governor General (Retired) Vijay Kumar Singh on Friday said the state could achieve greater progress if the right means, advanced learning tools and opportunities are provided to students, an official statement said.

The Governor visited Siaha town, in the southern part of the state bordering Myanmar, and distributed smart boards to six schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh appreciated the CSR initiative of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, as well as the efforts of ITI Ltd. and Living Thoughts Organisation in setting up smart classrooms in Lawngtlai and Siaha districts, the statement added.

He expressed hope that the smart boards will bridge the educational gap in remote and rural areas, and enhance the learning experience and academic performance of students.

Highlighting Mizoram's great potency owing to its high literacy rate and hard-working nature, Singh stressed that with the provision of right means, advanced learning tools and opportunities, the state could achieve even greater progress.

He said education should not be limited to exam preparations but should also instill values and life skills, it said.

The Governor encouraged the officials to embrace innovation and adopt measures that promote growth.

He also urged the general public to embrace new technologies fearlessly and use them efficiently. PTI CORR MNB