Mizoram: Casting of postal ballots for Dampa bypoll begins

Aizawl, Nov 3 (PTI) Casting of postal ballots for the assembly bypoll to the Dampa seat in Mizoram's Mamit district began on Monday, an official said.

Postal ballots were cast at the Returning Officer's office in Mamit between 9 am to 4 pm, District Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said.

Polling for the by-election to the Dampa seat, which was necessitated by the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July, will be held on November 11.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Preparations are in full swing for the bypoll, and home voting for elderly people and differently-abled persons will begin on November 6, Chawngthu said.

There are 53 voters who have attained 85, and three persons with disabilities in the assembly segment, he said.

Two rounds of training for polling officials are yet to be held, he added.

Chawngthu said three complaints related to the violation of the model code of conduct have been received and are being investigated.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, the main opposition MNF nominated former health minister R Lalthangliana, and Congress fielded ex-transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga, and former CM T Sailo's People's Conference fielded its vice president K Zahmingthanga. PTI CORR SOM