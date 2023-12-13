Mizoram: Chhuanawma appointed deputy chief whip

Aizawl, Dec 13 (PTI) Ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA W Chhuanawma was appointed the deputy government chief whip in the Mizoram assembly on Wednesday.

Chhuanawma won the recently-concluded elections from the Tuichang seat, defeating MNF's Tawnluia who was the deputy chief minister in the previous government.

The government also appointed ZPM vice president Kenneth Chawngliana as the chairman of the state planning board.

In a notification, the Planning and Programme Implementation Department said that Kenneth will enjoy the rank and facilities of a cabinet minister. PTI CORR SOM