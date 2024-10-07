Mizoram Christian denominations form apex church body

Aizawl, Oct 7 (PTI) Major Christian denominations in Mizoram have come together to form an apex body called the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), aimed at fostering harmony among various churches in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, council chairman Rev. R. Vanlalnghaka said the CCM was established by eight key churches, including the Mizoram Presbyterian Church, the Baptist Church of Mizoram, and the Evangelical Free Church of India (EFCI), following a series of meetings.

The council will be formally launched during a two-day business meeting at the Mission Veng local Presbyterian Church in Aizawl on October 26-27.

Vanlalnghaka, who also serves as the moderator of the Mizoram Presbyterian Church Synod, the largest denomination in the state, noted that the organisational structure of the CCM is modeled after the North East India Christian Council (NEICC) and similar councils across the country.

The primary focus of the council is to promote unity among the diverse churches in Mizoram, advocate for the reformation of Mizo society, and assist the government in upholding good governance.

Rev. Dr. R. Lalbiakliana, the council's secretary, emphasised that the main objective is to bridge divides by creating common ground among different churches, setting aside doctrinal and traditional differences.

To support its initiatives, various denominations have contributed Rs 27 lakh for the CCM's interim budget. The council plans to establish a permanent office soon, while a temporary office will operate from the Synod Conference Centre in Aizawl, set to be inaugurated on October 28. PTI CORR MNB