Mizoram civil society organisations stage protest against FCAA

Aizawl, Sep 11 (PTI) Several civil society organisations staged a demonstration in Aizawl on Thursday to protest the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023, which was adopted by the state assembly in the recently concluded monsoon session.

All opposition parties, barring the BJP, participated in the protest held in front of Vanapa Hall here.

The protest was organised by the civil society organisations under the aegis of the Joint Civil Society of Mizoram (JCM).

Addressing the rally, JCM convener Lalbiakmawia Ngente said that the FCAA is an infringement upon the land rights of the indigenous people and is a serious threat to the state.

He said that Article 371 G of the Constitution, which provides a special provision to Mizoram to protect the Mizo customary law and procedure, religious and social practices, and ownership and transfer of land, will become useless with the adoption of the Act.

JCM secretary Vanlalsiama Chhangte said that they have been vehemently opposing the Act as it is a direct encroachment by the Centre on the land rights of the indigenous people.

Congress general secretary Lalbiakzama claimed that the Act allows the Centre to have direct control over the state's forest lands located within 100 km of the international border to execute "strategic linear projects of national importance and concerning national security", and to construct "security-related infrastructure and defence-related projects." People's Conference (PC) party president Vanlalruata, who spoke on the occasion, also blamed the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma for allegedly selling the state's forest lands to the Centre.

The protesters demanded that the state government withdraw the resolution adopting the FCAA.

Several politicians and workers from opposition parties, including former deputy chief minister Tawnlui of Mizo National Front (MNF), former minister Lalruatkima, and three sitting MNF legislators -- Robert Romawia Royte, R Rohmingliana and Prova Chakma -- also took part in the demonstration.

The state assembly adopted the FCAA during its monsoon session on August 27, reversing an earlier resolution adopted in August 2023 during the MNF rule, opposing the Act.

Earlier, the MNF submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, urging him to summon a special session to review or withdraw the resolution adopted on August 27.

Lalbiakzama told PTI that summoning a special session did not fall within his purview, and the government will decide it if necessary.

He said that the FCAA was unanimously adopted by the assembly as no members opposed it during the voting.