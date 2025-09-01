Mizoram CM bats for self-sufficiency in meat production

Aizawl, Sep 1 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday stressed the need for the northeastern state to become self-sufficient in meat production.

Inaugurating a programme at Thenzawl in Serchhip district, Lalduhoma said the Mizoram government spends nearly Rs 630 crore annually on meat.

Of this amount, Rs 40 crore worth of meat is imported, he said.

Lalduhoma said over 16,000 beneficiaries under the state’s flagship 'Handholding' scheme have taken up livestock farming, “reflecting people’s trust in the sector as a sustainable livelihood”.

He, however, said challenges such as limited technology adoption, fodder scarcity and lack of scientific breeding centres need to be addressed with the support of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), North Eastern Council (NEC) and other research institutions.

Lalduhoma said his government’s vision is to transform Mithun rearing from subsistence to entrepreneurship, creating market linkages within and outside the state.

He also pointed out that the outbreak of African Swine Fever in the state has forced many farmers to shift from piggery to goat farming.

Mizoram has been experiencing the outbreak of ASF since 2021, killing thousands of pigs. PTI CORR RBT