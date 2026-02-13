Mizoram CM bats for weather-resistant highways

Aizawl, Feb 13 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday stressed the need for more durable road-building technologies to tackle the state’s challenging climate, an official statement said.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the ministry of road transport and highways to evaluate the progress of national highway projects across the state, Lalduhoma said the state's intention is to shift to "rigid pavement" technology.

Unlike standard asphalt, this concrete-based surfacing is expected to withstand Mizoram's intense monsoon and high rainfall, he said.

The CM thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari for the central government's continued backing of state infrastructure proposals.

The meeting reviewed the status of major highway projects currently being implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the state's public works department, the statement said.

The meeting also addressed ongoing construction, completed milestones, and persistent logistical hurdles faced in the state's rugged terrains, it said.

The meeting was attended by PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga and Revenue Minister B. Lalchhanzova, among senior officials. PTI CORR MNB