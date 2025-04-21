Mizoram CM condoles Pope Francis's death

Aizawl, Apr 21 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday condoled the death of Pope Francis, recalling his great contributions to humanity.

The first Latin American religious head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Monday.

"I express my profound sorrow at the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis," Lalduhoma said in a post on X.

Mizoram is a Christian-majority state.

The chief minister also hailed the Catholic leader as a symbol of humility, compassion and moral leadership and recalled his service to humanity.

"As a global symbol of humility, compassion, and moral leadership, his contributions to humanity will be remembered with deep reverence. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said. PTI CORR RG