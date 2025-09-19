Mizoram CM expresses concern over drug-related crimes, increasing cases of child abuse

Aizawl, Sept 19 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said the state was continuing to grapple with the menace of drug-related crimes, while cases of child sexual abuse were also on the rise.

Inaugurating the additional district and sessions judge circuit court in Serchhip, Lalduhoma said the number of cases connected to drugs is very high.

He said that in Serchhip district, which shares a border with Myanmar, drug trafficking is rampant, and law enforcement agencies are working to tackle the crisis.

Cases of child abuse have also been on the rise, making it imperative to have a higher court closer to the district, he said.

The state government had issued a notification on November 25, 2024, for the establishment of the Serchhip district circuit court, assigning the jurisdiction to the Additional District and Sessions Judge-II, Aizawl.

However, the process faced delays due to a shortage of staff and a lack of proper courtroom infrastructure.

In June this year, proceedings had commenced through video conferencing, and now, with a fully functional courtroom ready, the court has become operational. PTI CORR SOM