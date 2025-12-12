Mizoram CM expresses concern over increasing child abuse cases in state

Aizawl, Dec 12 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday voiced concern over the increasing number of child abuse cases in the state.

During a meeting with members of the Mizoram State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), Lalduhoma expressed his concern, officials said.

He emphasised the importance of speedy disposal of child abuse cases, and effective enforcement of children's rights and freedoms, they said.

MSCPCR members, led by its chairman Jimmy Laltlanmawia, briefed the CM on various issues and discussed expediting measures to protect children's rights more effectively, they added. PTI CORR SOM