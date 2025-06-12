Mizoram CM expresses grief over Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday expressed sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash.

He said that Mizoram stands in solidarity with all affected people.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad today. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with all affected during this heartbreaking time, " Lalduhoma said in a post on X.

A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed in a residential area shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The number of casualties is not yet known.