National

Mizoram CM expresses grief over Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Air India Plane Crash Ahmedabad Airport Gujarat

Rescue operation underway after an Air India plane crashed in Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday expressed sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash.

He said that Mizoram stands in solidarity with all affected people.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad today. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with all affected during this heartbreaking time, " Lalduhoma said in a post on X.

A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed in a residential area shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The number of casualties is not yet known. 

Gujarat Ahmedabad Airport ahmedabad Airplane Crash Plane crash Air India Mizoram Lalduhoma