Mizoram CM inaugurates banana pseudostem processing unit to boost local economy

Aizawl, Oct 15 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday inaugurated a common facility centre (CFC) for processing value-added products from banana pseudostem to boost the economy of Serchhip district, an official statement said.

The centre was established under the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) livelihood improvement project -- a value chain on utilisation of banana pseudostem for value-added products.

The project, funded by the DoNER Ministry under the PM-DevINE scheme, is implemented by the NECTAR.

Speaking at the inaugural function held in Zuangleng area, Lalduhoma mentioned the abundant growth of banana and wild banana plants in Zuangleng area and its surrounding villages, the statement said.

He said the presence of such natural resources encouraged NECTAR to set up the processing unit there, it said.

The chief minister expressed optimism that this project will transform banana pseudostems -- often discarded as waste -- into valuable, income-generating products for the local community.

He conveyed his gratitude to the Ministry of DoNER for its continuous support and applauded NECTAR's commendable initiatives in promoting technological advancement and sustainable livelihood opportunities across the Northeast, including Mizoram.

Lalduhoma also expressed hope that the implementing agency -- APRINS, Guwahati -- would manage the unit efficiently and ensure active participation from local workers and entrepreneurs.

State Agriculture Minister P C Vanlalruata, who attended the function, said the project would greatly benefit farmers in the region by creating new avenues for income generation through the productive use of banana pseudostems.

He also encouraged local farmers to take full advantage of the opportunity and participate actively.

According to officials, the newly inaugurated state-of-the-art common facility centre aims to turn 'waste' into wealth, with plans to produce value-added products such as fibre-based handicrafts, handmade paper, vermicompost, and vegan leather from banana pseudostems. PTI CORR ACD