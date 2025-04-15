Mizoram CM inaugurates UNESCO's World Art Day in Aizawl

Aizawl, Apr 15 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhomainaugurated the World Art Day programme in Aizawl on Tuesday.

The event was organised jointly by the Mizoram government and the International Association of Art (IAA) India.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma, who is also the chief patron of the IAA Mizoram, highlighted the deep interconnection between art and culture.

He said that art serves as a powerful expression of identity, heritage, and community values.

"Before we had writing systems, we told our stories through drawings. Among the Mizos too, art has long been used to reflect our thoughts, beliefs, and traditions," he said.

He lauded UNESCO's recognition of art as a tool for peace, healing, and education, noting that Mizoram's unique culture and beauty must be documented and promoted through visual art.

"Our artists - filmmakers, writers, photographers, and performers - are ambassadors of our heritage," he said.

The chief minister emphasised that art transcends boundaries of language, religion, and ethnicity.

"Art enables us to communicate universally. It is not just about expression - it is about preserving and honoring who we are," he said.

Art and Culture Minister C. Lalsawivunga, Information and Public Relations Minister Vanlalthlana and IAA President Manaj Saha, among others attended the event.

World Art Day, celebrated globally on April 15 to commemorate the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci, was officially endorsed by UNESCO in 2019.