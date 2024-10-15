Mizoram CM Lalduhoma blames previous governments for failing to implement Hmar peace accord

Aizawl, Oct 15 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma on Tuesday criticised previous state governments for their failure to implement the peace accord signed with Hmar militants in 2018.

The ZPM-Hmar People's Convention (HPC) combine on Tuesday launched campaigns for the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) polls at three locations.

"Even after signing a peace accord to end decades of insurgency, successive governments did not honour it," he said, asserting that the Hmar community has no obligation to support parties that have been unfaithful to them.

Lalduhoma further alleged that past administrations lacked sincerity in managing the SHC, noting that they provided only Rs 1.5 crore as a development fund.

In contrast, he highlighted that his government has allocated an additional Rs 1.9 crore, along with Rs 75 lakh from Lok Sabha member Richard Vanlalhmangaiha's MP fund, to support development projects in the area.

Expressing optimism about the ZPM-HPC alliance's prospects in the upcoming elections, Lalduhoma emphasised his government’s commitment to the development of the Hmar community, particularly in improving road infrastructure, education, and public health.

He also mentioned the priority given to constructing a bridge over Tuivai River, which connects the SHC area to Manipur's Pherzawl district.

The Hmar People's Convention (HPC) initially took up arms in 1989, advocating for an autonomous district under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

After years of conflict, a peace accord was signed with the Congress government in 1994, leading to the establishment of the Sinlung Hills Development Council (SHDC).

However, dissatisfaction with that accord led to the formation of the HPC (Democratic) or HPC(D), which continued to push for greater autonomy until it ultimately signed a new peace accord in April 2018, granting more autonomy to the SHDC, now known as the SHC.

The SHC comprises 12 elected seats and 2 nominated seats, with the first election held in November 2019.

Polling for the second SHC election will be held on November 5 in which 23,789 voters, including 11,914 women, will decide the fate of 49 candidates. PTI COR MNB