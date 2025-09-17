Mizoram CM Lalduhoma expresses concern over inter-departmental rivalry

Aizawl, Sep 17 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing inter-departmental rivalry within the state government and said steps are being taken to tackle the problem, an official from the chief minister's office (CMO) claimed on Wednesday.

During an interaction with the newly recruited Mizo Civil Service (MCS) officers, who are currently undergoing a training on combined foundation course here, Lalduhoma said he had observed a strong sense of rivalry between departments — particularly over postings and service placements, the official quoting the CM said.

He said the issue creates misunderstanding and unhealthy competition among various service associations.

The CM called on the new officers to prioritise the welfare of their subordinates and emphasised the importance of working in harmony with all levels of government staff, the official added.

Lalduhoma also said the government acknowledged the shortage of subordinate staff in various departments and was taking measures to address the issue. PTI CORR MNB