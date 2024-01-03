Mizoram CM Lalduhoma in Delhi, likely to meet PM, HM

Aizawl, Jan 3 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit, his first official trip to the national capital after storming to power in December, officials said.

During his visit, Lalduhoma is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other important leaders, they said.

Lalduhoma is expected to discuss the issues of refugees and internally displaced people from strife-torn Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur during his meeting with Shah and Jaishankar, officials added.

More than 31,300 Myanmar nationals are currently sheltered in Mizoram after the military junta staged a coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021. The Myanmar nationals, who took refuge in the northeastern state, belong to the Chin community, who share ethnic ties with Mizos.

A military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group by Bangladeshi army in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) also forced over 1,000 ethnic Bawm (Mizo) community members to flee to Mizoram in November 2022.

At a time when Mizoram was already burdened with refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, the northeastern state faced another influx from neighbouring Manipur following an ethnic clash in May 2023. Over 9,000 internally displaced people from strife-torn Manipur are currently sheltered in Mizoram, officials said.

Last year, the Mizoram government had urged the Centre to provide a financial assistance of Rs 10 crore for providing assistance to the internally displaced people from Manipur. However, the Centre is yet to act on it, according to Mizoram home department. PTI CORR MNB