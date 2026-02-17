Mizoram CM Lalduhoma inaugurates bridge

Aizawl, Feb 17 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday inaugurated the Lengtekai bridge over Tlawng river, a key infrastructure project linking Aizawl with Lengpui Airport and Mamit district.

The Rs 43.83-crore project was funded by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The 100-metre-long steel structure, officially named as the 'Faith Bridge,' represents a critical upgrade to the state's transport network replacing the aging Bailey structures that frequently suffered from load restrictions and damage.

The 7.5-metre-wide structure, which includes 1.5-metre footpaths on both sides, is designed to carry loads of up to 385 metric tons, according to officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma said the project is a symbol of reliability and faith.

He described the bridge as a milestone in strengthening the state's core infrastructure that will ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

The CM said the bridge will serve as a vital corridor for Mamit district, home to about 85,000 people across 90 villages as per the 2011 census. PTI CORR MNB