Mizoram CM Lalduhoma inaugurates pesticide residue analysis lab at veterinary college

Aizawl, Nov 10 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday inaugurated a pesticide residue analysis laboratory at the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University, Selesih, near Aizawl.

The inauguration coincided with the foundation day of the college.

Speaking at the event, Lalduhoma said the majority of Mizoram’s population depends on agriculture, with livestock farming playing a key role in the livelihoods of many households.

He said knowledge and skills in livestock rearing and management are important needs of people, and the veterinary college plays a vital role in nurturing professionals who can support farmers and the agriculture sector.

The CM said the newly inaugurated laboratory will facilitate not only research under the All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues, but will also benefit farmers and help ensure that agricultural produces in Mizoram are clean and safe for consumption.

Describing the facility as an important step toward ensuring healthier and more sustainable agricultural practices in the state, Lalduhoma said it will also be useful for research scholars and students.

The event was attended by state animal husbandry and veterinary minister C. Lalsawivunga.

Since its inception, the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University has produced 891 graduates, 378 postgraduates, and 15 PhD scholars.

The college currently has 440 students.

The All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues was initiated by the Centre in 1985 to ensure safe and clean agricultural produce, and has various centres across the country.

In 2010, Selesih Veterinary College was included as one of the centres for the northeastern region, officials said.

In 2019, to expand and upgrade the facility, the college secured a project worth Rs 11.80 crore under the RKVY scheme through the state government, which continued to support until its completion, they said. PTI CORR MNB