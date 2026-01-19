Mizoram CM Lalduhoma lays foundation stone of Rs 676 crore Tuirini hydro power project

Aizawl, Jan 19 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday laid the foundation stone of Rs 676.98 crore Tuirini small hydro power project in Aizawl district.

The power project will have a generating capacity of 24 Megawatt (MW), officials said.

The Tuirini small hydro power project will be implemented as an externally aided project to be funded by New Development Bank through loan, they said.

Eighty per cent of the project cost will be borne by the Centre, while the remaining 20 per cent will be contributed by the state government, they said.

Laying the foundation stone, Lalduhoma said it is a momentous day for the state as the project is part of the people's government initiative to become self-sufficient in power.

He said that a 10 MW Thenzawl solar power plant in Serchhip district was inaugurated in December last year and another 5 MW solar power plant is being constructed at Sumsuih in Aizawl district.

Both the solar power plants are fully owned by the state government, he said.

The chief minister said his government is making massive efforts to become a self-sufficient state in power.

He said that two more electric power projects are in the pipeline.

While the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 132 MW Tuivai hydro electric project in Saitual district near the Manipur border has been completed, the DPR for Tlawng hydro project near Aizawl is expected to be completed by September this year, he said.

To enhance solar power generation, an Expression of Interest (EOI) has been issued to private developers for setting up solar plants at five locations across the state, he said.

According to the chief minister, a total of 791 rooftop solar installations have been completed so far, with a combined installed capacity of about 2.62 MW.

A pump storage project is also being planned at Tuichang river, close to the Vankal solar park in Khawzawl district, he said.

The project aims to pump water to higher elevations during low-demand periods and generate power during peak demand, or alternatively, sell power through trading, he said.

Lalduhoma said that Mizoram has long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with central generating stations even though it is not yet fully self-reliant in power generation.

At times when the state is unable to fully utilise its allocated quota, surplus power, especially during daytime or late-night hours, is available for trading, he said.

Since the state government pays its power bills on time, it is able to sell surplus power and also receive rebates amounting to Rs 6.57 crore, he said.

He said that the state government has generated a total revenue of Rs 172 crore from power trading with a net profit of Rs 87.21 crore.

He said that the overall financial gain due to timely payment of bills and power trading was Rs 93.79 crore.

Officials said that the Tuirini small hydro electric power project will cost Rs. 676.98 crore and it is planned to be completed within five years.