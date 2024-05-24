Mizoram CM Lalduhoma participates in cleanliness drive

Aizawl, May 24 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday set an example for the people as he joined a mega cleanliness drive in a stream in Aizawl as part of a programme to clean the Tlawng river, the main source of water supply to the state capital.

Advertisment

Dressed as a labourer, carrying a "dao" in a traditional woollen bag and wearing a hat, the 75-year-old was seen collecting garbage with the young volunteers from Aizawl's Tuikual stream, which flows into the Tlawng river.

The cleanliness event was organised jointly by the Save Riparian Group and the NSS Cell of Mizoram's Sports and Youth Service department.

Braving the scorching heat, over 500 young volunteers took part in the event.

Advertisment

Sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also participated in the cleanliness drive.

Addressing the participants at the beginning of the programme, Lalduhoma shared his past observations of the Tlawng River pollution caused by waste from Aizawl city.

He lauded the group for its relentless efforts to clean the tributaries of the Tlawng river or streams that originated from Aizawl and flow into the Tlawng river.

Advertisment

The Tlawng river is the main source of water supply for the state capital.

"Their (Save Riparian Group) initiatives prompted both the government and myself to take action towards cleaning streams to get clean water supply," Lalduhoma said.

He said that the commendable service of the group encouraged him to take part in Friday's event.

Advertisment

The chief minister had earlier supported the service and cause of the group by donating Rs 2 lakh last month.

The group was formed in March this year to clean gorges and streams to get clean water supply from the Tlawng river.

It launched the first phase of its massive cleanliness drive for 20 days in April and cleaned two streams.

The second phase of the mega cleanliness drive was launched in early May, and during the drive, the members of the group are trying to clean garbage from the Tuikual Lui (stream) and other streams within 30 days. PTI CORR SBN SBN