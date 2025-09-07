Mizoram CM Lalduhoma praises Catholic church for promoting education, health, social service

Aizawl, Sep 7 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Sunday praised the Roman Catholic church for promoting education, healthcare and social services, an official statement said.

The CM was addressing a programme of the North East Catholic community of Delhi in the national capital.

In Mizoram too, the church has made immense contributions, particularly through the Zoram Entu Pawl, which has been a strong support for the underprivileged, he said.

He recalled that St. Paul's High School, the first high school in the state established by the church in 1953, is regarded as one of the best educational institutes in Mizoram.

The CM said schools run by churches have produced many outstanding leaders from the state, including the first CM Ch. Chhunga, first Mizo minister in the Assam government, A. Thanglura, Assam Public Service Commission chairman R. Thanhlira, among others.

He also mentioned that St. Anthony's College, Shillong, is one of the oldest and most prestigious colleges in the Northeast.

Lalduhoma encouraged youths to follow the footsteps of their elders, who have made remarkable contributions to society, and to continue carrying forward their legacy.

The CM was accompanied by education minister Vanlalthlana and Lok Sabha member Richard Vanlalhmangaiha. PTI CORR MNB