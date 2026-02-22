Mizoram CM Lalduhoma receives greetings from PM, national leaders on 77th birthday

Aizawl, Feb 22 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma celebrated his 77th birthday on Sunday, receiving a wave of congratulatory messages from national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Modi took to X to extend his wishes, praying for the CM's long life and continued health in his service to the people.

Shah emphasised the CM's role in Mizoram's governance, wishing him the strength to continue his leadership for the welfare of the state.

The list of high-profile well-wishers also included Union Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP MP Sambit Patra.

Governor Gen. Vijay Kumar Singh expressed hope that the CM would be granted the wisdom and vigor necessary to maintain the state's trajectory toward peace, stability, and development.

Born on February 22, 1949, Lalduhoma's career has been defined by a transition from high-level law enforcement to the forefront of regional politics.

A former IPS officer, he famously served in the security detail of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi before resigning to enter politics.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984 on a Congress ticket.

From 2003, Lalduhoma has been elected to the state Assembly six times.

He led the newly floated Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to a historic landslide victory in the last Assembly polls held in November 2024, unseating incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) led former Chief Minister Zoramthanga. PTI CORR MNB