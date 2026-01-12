Mizoram CM Lalduhoma says Rs 63.11 crore liabilities cleared in two years

Aizawl, Jan 12 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said his government has repaid committed liabilities of Rs 63.11 crore within two years of assuming office in December 2023.

Addressing a function at the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party office, Lalduhoma said the state had accumulated liabilities of Rs 139.57 crore under previous governments.

"Out of Rs 139.57 crore, the ZPM government has repaid Rs 63.11 crore in two years. The remaining amount of Rs 76.46 crore will be cleared in due course," he said.

The first-time CM said his government encountered several financial-related issues as many contract works were awarded without administrative approval, expenditure sanction and work order earlier.

Under the Public Works Department, out of Rs 18.70 crore liability, Rs 12.87 crore has been repaid. The Public Health Engineering Department saw Rs 48.42 crore cleared, with Rs 58 crore still pending, while the Power and Electricity Department has Rs 12.62 crore outstanding out of Rs 14.44 crore, he added.

The outstanding amounts would be cleared during the next three years, he asserted.

Lalduhoma claimed that his government has introduced several structural and administrative reforms over the last two years.

He said the CBI was accorded a general consent to probe corruption cases in the state.

He hailed the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS) as one of the finest healthcare schemes in the country.

The MUHCS was was launched in March last year to provide Rs 5 lakh cover to beneficiaries for cashless treatment at government hospitals and empaneled private and church-run hospitals in a financial year. The scheme became operational in April. PTI CORR MNB