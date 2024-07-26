Mizoram CM Lalduhoma to participate in Niti Aayog meeting

Aizawl, Jul 26 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma will participate in the Niti Aayog meeting to be held in Delhi on July 27, a CMO official said on Friday.

The Niti Aayog's ninth governing council meeting will be held on Saturday in the national capital under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The official said that Lalduhoma left for New Delhi on Friday afternoon.

The chief minister is expected to present issues related to the state's financial needs in the meeting, he said.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Lalduhoma is neither a member of the BJP-led NDA nor a member of the opposition INDIA bloc. PTI COR RG