Mizoram CM Lalduhoma vows to resign if linked to Lengpui land deal

Aizawl, Feb 16 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said he would resign if any evidence links him to alleged financial irregularities in the ongoing Lengpui land deal controversy.

Responding to allegations that he received kickbacks, the chief minister challeged the opposition to prove the claim.

"If my involvement in this matter is verified with evidence, I will no longer consider myself fit to lead this state and will resign immediately," Lalduhoma said.

On February 13, Congress leader and former minister John Rotluangliana accused Lalduhoma of being involved in the alleged scam and claimed that had received substantial commissions.

"According to information we have gathered, the CM's intended share was Rs 14 crore, of which he reportedly received Rs 10 crore," Rotluangliana alleged during a political session at Congress Bhavan here.

He further claimed that Lalduhoma specifically requested the payment be made in gold.

In an interview to a local TV channel, the CM strongly dismissed the accusations of accepting "commissions" and said these allegations damaged both his personal reputation and the integrity of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Lalduhoma countered by alleging that the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) administration, led by former Chief Minister Zoramthanga, had attempted to illegally sell land near Lengpui airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF) through a permanent "direct purchase" agreement.

He clarified that his current government is merely acting as a facilitator between the owner and the buyer.

Furthermore, the CM emphasised that his administration is following standard leasing protocols rather than selling the land permanently.

"The matter will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after which everything will be made clear," he said.

The land, located near the state's lone airport in Lengpui and around 32 km from state capital Aizawl, was acquired by the IAF for a base intended to house fighter aircraft and refueling facilities.

The acquisition has since sparked a wave of allegations and counter-allegations across political lines.

Critics point to "doubtful financial transactions" and an "alleged haste" in the process, which recently came to light following media reports.

Both the opposition MNF and Congress have lodged separate complaints seeking a CBI probe.

A CBI official in Aizawl told PTI that the matter has been referred to the agency's branch office in Manipur's Imphal.

Opposition parties have alleged financial irregularities totaling Rs 187.90 crore, claiming that standard legal procedures were bypassed to fast-track the acquisition.

They alleged that two individuals, who were not the original landowners, received the bulk of the compensation, while the original landowners allegedly received little to nothing. PTI CORR MNB