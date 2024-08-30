Mizoram CM leaves for week-long US visit

Aizawl, Aug 30 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday embarked on a week-long tour to the US to attend a function organised by Mizos living in America, officials said.

He was accompanied by his wife Liansailovi and Officer on Special Duty to the CM, Lalremruata, they said.

During his stay, Lalduhoma will attend the 'Mizo Day' celebrations at Maryland and meet officials of the US State Department.

The chief minister will also attend a function at Indianapolis, the officials said. PTI CORR RBT