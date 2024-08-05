Mizoram CM not appointed as interlocutor for peace talks in Manipur: Biren Singh

Imphal, Aug 5 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday termed as speculations that his Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma has been appointed as an interlocutor for peace talks in the state.

Singh said in the assembly that a “casual interaction” with Lalduhoma during the recent NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi was “blown out of proportion” by some people.

The Manipur CM also urged the media and social media influencers to exercise restraint from publishing news content that has no basis.

"I met the chief ministers of Nagaland, Assam and Mizoram during the NITI Aayog event in Delhi... During a casual interaction with the Mizoram CM, I had asked him to visit our state. However, this casual conversation was blown out of proportion, with many saying Lalduhoma has been appointed as interlocutor," Singh said.

"The appointment of an interlocutor is to be decided at the PMO level and by the home ministry. As of now, no such steps have been taken or discussed. It was simply an invitation for a cup of tea (to Lalduhoma)," he said.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic clashes since May last year, which has claimed more than 200 lives. PTI CORR RBT