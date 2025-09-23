Mizoram CM reviews progress of highway projects

Aizawl, Sept 23 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the highway projects undertaken by the NHIDCL in the state, officials said.

He told representatives of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) that a large number of highways across Mizoram are in poor condition, with potholes and surface scratches.

He emphasised the importance of carrying out timely and proper repairs during the contractor's liability period.

Lalduhoma also said that when new bypass roads are constructed, the existing roads passing through towns must be properly handed over to the state PWD.

He urged the NHIDCL to give top priority to NH-6/306 between Aizawl and Vairengte, which is the lifeline of the state.

NHIDCL's Regional Executive Director Adelbert Susngi said the issues raised by the CM will be pursued as soon as possible.

He also briefed the CM on various challenges being faced by the NHIDCL at work sites.

Lalduhoma was accompanied by PWD Minister Vanlalthlana and senior officers in the meeting. PTI CORR SOM