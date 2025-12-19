Mizoram CM says narcotics supply chain substantially curtailed

Aizawl, Dec 19 (PTI) Lauding the police for successfully tackling the menace of drugs, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said complete eradication remains challenging, but the supply chain has been substantially curtailed.

Chairing a state-level conference with police officers in view of the DGP-IGP conference in Raipur, he said the menace of drug abuse has significantly declined over the last two years due to the dedicated efforts of the force.

He also hailed law enforcement agencies for curbing illegal areca nut smuggling from Myanmar, which, according to him, has led to the highest-ever price of locally produced areca nuts.

Lalduhoma said Rs 3.18 crore has been received from the Centre under the police modernisation scheme, and an additional Rs 21.27 crore has also been approved in this regard.

He said several essential requirements, including three bulletproof vehicles, will be fulfilled with the funds.

Lalduhoma said the DGP-IGP conference formulated 107 recommendations, aimed at strengthening and modernising policing in India.

He expressed satisfaction that several of these recommendations are already being implemented in Mizoram.

Efforts would be made to implement other recommendations as far as possible, for which support from the Centre would also be required, he said.

Home Minister K Sapdanga, who attended the conference, said policing is not limited to punishing offenders alone, but is fundamentally aimed at ensuring public safety and social harmony.

He stated that while continuing to monitor traditional forms of crime, the police must also be prepared to tackle emerging and contemporary challenges.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sharad Agarwal gave a detailed presentation on the recommendations of the national conference.

SPs of all districts participated in the meeting through video conference. PTI CORR SOM