Mizoram CM seeks early clearance of projects pending with Union DoNER Ministry

Aizawl, Jan 16 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday sought early clearance of the projects pending with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), a statement said.

During a meeting with DoNER Secretary Chanchal Kumar in Aizawl, Lalduhoma discussed various developmental projects being undertaken in the state, it said.

Lalduhoma emphasised the need to expedite and simplify procedures as delays in approvals and fund sanctions often affect the timely implementation of projects, it added.

Kumar lauded the recently established ginger processing unit in the state, noting that ginger was a major source of livelihood for a large number of farmers here, the statement said.

Later in the day, Kumar visited Serchhip and inspected the construction of a cultural heritage centre at Kawlri Tlang. The project is funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC).

He also visited a handloom cluster, the proposed sites for helipad and heliport, and the upcoming peace city at Thenzawl.