Mizoram CM to present state budget on Feb 27

Aizawl, Feb 11 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma will present the first budget of the new Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government on February 27, a senior official said on Sunday.

The budget session of the assembly commences on February 19.

Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Vanlalthantlingi said during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held last week, it was decided that the session will last till March 13.

Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table the state budget for 2024-25 and supplementary demand for the fiscal 2023-24 on February 27, she said.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will deliver the customary gubernatorial address to the House on the first day, the official said. PTI CORR RBT