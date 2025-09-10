Mizoram CM visits drug detoxification centre, urges inmates to remain steadfast in recovery journey

Aizawl, Sep 10 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday visited a drug detoxification centre and urged the inmates to remain steadfast in their recovery journey.

The chief minister expressed concern over the drug menace, stating it has created challenges for the Mizo society.

He said those quitting drugs and recovering from addiction are being provided with proper guidance, counselling, and skill training opportunities to rebuild their lives.

The CM, during his visit to Hulhliap Short Stay Centre which has been set up by the Mizoram government in collaboration with the church and civil society organisations, urged the inmates to remain determined in their recovery journey, assuring them that they can overcome their struggles and become responsible citizens.

Officials claimed that about 74 per cent of the inmates of the centre have quit drugs.

The centre, located at Neihbawi near Aizawl, was inaugurated by Health Minister Lalrinpuii on June 23.

It was designed to house 150 inmates at a time, but due to high demand, 256 persons were admitted in the first batch in June, 544 in the second batch between July and August and 208 in the ongoing third batch, officials said.

So far, 11 inmates, who quit drugs, have completed training in food processing (with practical sessions), 28 are currently undergoing training as electricians, and 18 others are in aluminium fabrication, they said.

The centre is being managed by Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizo Hmeichhia Insuihkhawm Pawl (Mizo Women's Association) and Mizoram Presbyterian Church under the PPP mode in collaboration with the government, they added.