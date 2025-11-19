Mizoram CM's advisor Lalvenchhunga resigns

Aizawl, Nov 19 (PTI) ZPM MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga resigned as the Finance and Planning Advisor to Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, an official said on Wednesday.

The resignation came days after the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) lost a by-election to the Dampa assembly seat to the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF).

Lalvenchhunga tendered his resignation from the post on Monday, the official said.

CM Lalduhoma, however, told reporters that he did not accept the resignation.

The CM has five advisors, who enjoy the minister of state rank, and four of them are MLAs.

Lalvenchhunga said he resigned for the "betterment of his party and to improve governance".

He said he has many responsibilities as an MLA, and he can work better for the government as well as for strengthening the ZPM if he does not hold the advisor post.

Lalvenchhunga had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in 2018 and the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 on the People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM)'s tickets.

He unseated MNF MLA Zothantluanga from the Aizawl West-I seat in the 2023 assembly polls and was appointed as an advisor to the CM. PTI CORR SOM