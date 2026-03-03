Mizoram collected over Rs 93.37 crore from new fuel levies since September 2024: CM

Aizawl, Mar 3 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma informed the state Assembly on Tuesday that the state government has collected over Rs 93.37 crore following the imposition of a new Rs 4 per litre levy each on petrol and diesel in September 2024.

The funds are earmarked for social infrastructure and services, and road maintenance.

In September 2024, the present Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) administration introduced the new levy while simultaneously hiking VAT on petrol and diesel.

The government imposed a levy of Rs 2 per litre on both petrol and diesel for a social infrastructure and services cess and an additional Rs 2 per litre for road maintenance.

Lalduhoma, who also holds the Finance portfolio, told the House that Rs 46.68 crore was collected from oil as social infrastructure and service cess between October and December 2024. An equal amount was generated for road maintenance during the same period.

Between April and December 2025, the CM noted that petrol and diesel levies have brought in Rs 33.43 crore for each of the two dedicated funds.

Of the total social infrastructure and services revenue, Rs 9 crore has already been released to five departments, including Health, Education, and Social Welfare, to improve infrastructure and to meet various requirements related to social services, he said.

According to the CM, the allocation formula designates 60 per cent of the cess for the education sector, with the remaining 40 per cent split equally between the social sector and health and wellness sector.

Regarding the road maintenance fund, Rs 15 crore has been allocated in the 2025-26 budget for construction of roads under the PWD's Mizoram State Road Fund Board, he said. PTI CORR NN