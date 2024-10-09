Mizoram: Commercial vehicle owners to go on strike from Oct 14, demand fuel price reduction

Aizawl, Oct 9 (PTI) Commercial vehicle owners in Mizoram have decided to go on strike for an indefinite period from October 14 to protest against fuel price hike and demanded that prices of petrol and diesel be reduced in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU) president PC Malsawma said they have repeatedly appealed to the state government to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel, which have recently been hiked, but the ZPM dispensation has "not paid heed" to their demand.

The Mizoram government has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 4 per litre each with effect from September 1.

He said members of the union held a meeting on Monday and decided that all commercial vehicles would cease operation from October 14, following the "failure" of the government to respond to their demand.

"All commercial vehicles will cease operation from 6 am on October 14 as a mark of protest and to press demand for reduction of fuel prices," he said.

MCVU leaders met Chief Minister Lalduhoma on two occasions and Taxation Minister Vanlalthlana in September, urging them to reduce fuel prices.

"During our meeting with the chief minister, he told us that the matter will be discussed in the cabinet meeting. Later, he informed us that the cabinet decided to continue with the existing prices. So, our repeated demand for reduction of the hiked fuel prices was not met," Malsawma said.

The increase in fuel prices has not only affected commercial vehicle owners and vegetable vendors but also the people at large.

A statement issued by MCVU also alleged that the government hiked fuel prices because it planned to generate over Rs 90 crore additional revenue from fuel.

The union said that the price of petrol in the state now stands at Rs 99.24 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.02 per litre, which is the highest in the northeast region.

The state government increased VAT on petrol from 5.23 per cent to 10 per cent and on diesel from 16.36 per cent to 18 per cent.

Vanlalthlana claimed that the hike was for social infrastructure and road maintenance.

The government imposed a new levy of Rs 2 per litre on both diesel and petrol for social infrastructure and services cess alongside an additional Rs 2 per litre for road maintenance.

The new prices came into effect from September 1, he said.

He said the decision to hike fuel prices was taken for the benefit and welfare of the people. PTI CORR BDC