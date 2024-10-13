Mizoram commercial vehicle union withdraws plan for indefinite strike

Aizawl, Oct 14 (PTI) Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU) said it has withdrawn its decision to observe an indefinite strike from Monday demanding a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Leaders of MCVU last week met Chief Minister Lalduhoma who asked them to wait for the cabinet meeting to be held on October 16.

MCVU president PC Malsawma on Sunday said they have withdrawn the plan to observe the indefinite strike after the chief minister requested them to wait till the cabinet meeting.

During the meeting between MCVU and Lalduhoma last week, it was agreed that the chief minister would inform the state PWD and construction companies to expedite repairing work of the most dilapidated sections of national highways and intrastate highways which fall under their jurisdictions, Malsawma said.

The Mizoram government has hiked the price of fuels by Rs 4 per litre each from September 1. It imposed a new levy of Rs 2 per litre on both diesel and petrol for social infrastructure and services cess, and an additional Rs 2 per litre for road maintenance.

Meanwhile, truck owners have decided to go on strike for an indefinite period starting from Monday to protest against the dilapidated condition of National Highway -306, particularly the Sairang-Darlui sector.

NH-306 is the primary lifeline of Mizoram linking the state with the rest of the country through Assam.

A statement issued by the Mizoram Truck Driver Association, Mizoram Tipper Association of Driver and Owner and Mizoram Indane Driver Welfare said that the Sairang-Darlui sector is still in poor condition and is dangerous for truckers.

The associations said that they will stop plying on the NH till the worst dilapidated sector is repaired for trucks to ply safely. PTI CORR NN