Mizoram: Commercial vehicles to stay off NH-306 in protest against bad road condition

Aizawl, Oct 8 (PTI) Commercial vehicles including trucks carrying essential commodities will not ply on NH-306 from Monday in protest against bad road condition, a leader said on Sunday. The highway links Mizoram with Assam's Silchar.

Advertisment

The joint action committee of various associations which comprises Mizoram Truck Owners' Association (MTOA), Mizoram Truck Drivers' Association (MTDA), Mizoram Tipper Owners' Association & Drivers Association (MTA), Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association and Kolasib District Driver Welfare Association has decided to stay off the highway from 7am on Monday in protest against bad road conditions, MTOA president B Lalzarzova said.

He said no commercial vehicles carrying essential items and passengers will ply between Vairengte and Sairang. Vehicles carrying essential commodities between Mizoram and Manipur will also stay off the road, he added.

Lalzarzova said NH-306, which is riddled with potholes, has become dangerous for vehicles.

Advertisment

The MTOA president said they decided to launch the stir after their repeated appeals to the state government got no response.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Zoramthanga held a meeting with state PWD officials and leaders of the joint action committee and agreed to take immediate steps to repair the road, an official statement said.

The meeting decided to stop movement of heavy vehicles on the road to ensure uninterrupted repairs, the statement said. PTI COR MNB