Mizoram Cong workers clash with police during demonstration bid near assembly

Aizawl, Mar 12 (PTI) Opposition Congress workers of Mizoram on Wednesday clashed with the police while they were moving towards the assembly here to demonstrate against Chief Minister Lalduhoma's "false accusation" against a party legislator.

State Congress treasurer Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka claimed that two party activists were seriously injured in police action and they were admitted to a private hospital.

The police did not say anything about injury but asserted that they used minimum force to prevent the protesters from reaching the assembly as holding demonstrations near there is prohibited when a session is on.

The Congress workers attempted to force their way through the barricades erected to stop the protestors, they said.

Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the Treasury Square in Aizawl near the assembly where the budget session was going on.

The party demanded that the chief minister apologise to Congress legislator C Ngunlianchunga for his alleged abusive remark.

Senior Congress leader and former legislator TT Zothansanga accused Lalduhoma of tarnishing the prestige of the Assembly and not respecting the tradition of House decorum by making personal attacks in the assembly.

During the question hour on Monday, Lalduhoma had said that the Lai Autonomous District Council’s chief executive has two corruption cases and in one of them, the prime accused was Ngunlianchunga.

He suggested that the Congress leader apply for anticipatory bail as a prosecution sanction has already been sought against him and 13 others involved in that alleged corruption case.

Ngunlianchunga denied the allegation and asserted that he had no reason to apply for anticipatory bail. PTI CORR NN