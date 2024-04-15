Mizoram Congress accuses NDA govt of suppressing people's rights, misusing central agencies

Aizawl, Apr 15 (PTI) Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday accused the BJP-led NDA government of misusing central agencies and suppressing people's rights.

Speaking to reporters, MPCC president Lal Thanzara alleged that the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suppressed people's right to freedom.

He also accused the NDA government of using central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income-Tax department to harass and intimidate the public and opposition leaders.

The state Congress chief asserted that the BJP-led NDA government must be removed from power to save democracy.

Congress candidate Lalbiakzama, who accompanied Lal Thanzara, alleged that Modi will become a dictator if the BJP is elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PTI CORR MNB