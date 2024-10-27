Mizoram: Council of churches launched to promote unity among Christian denominations

Aizawl, Oct 27 (PTI) The Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), a conglomerate of major Christian denominations in Mizoram, was launched on Sunday.

It is the first of such union in 130 years since Christianity was introduced here in 1894, a church leader said.

It was established by eight key churches, including Mizoram Presbyterian Church (MPC), Baptist Church of Mizoram (BCM) and Evangelical Church of Maraland, to foster unity and harmony among various churches in the state.

Mizoram is a Christian-majority state, and the churches wield significant influence in the society.

The CCM was launched by Mizoram Presbyterian Church Synod moderator Rev R Vanlalnghaka during a conference held at the Presbyterian church in Aizawl's Mission Veng locality.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, cabinet ministers, and a number of legislators from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the opposition parties, including the MNF, Congress and BJP, attended the programme.

During the business session held on Saturday, over 500 delegates from different churches adopted the council's constitution and approved the appointment of seven office bearers.

The delegates also passed the interim budget of Rs 32.4 lakh.

The CCM will be headed by Rev Dr R Lalbiakliana, who is the general secretary of BCM, as president, while Rev Dr Lalhmangaiha from MPC has been appointed as the general secretary.

The council will run its temporary office from the Synod Convention Centre in Aizawl.

Lalbiakliana said that the main objective of the council is to bridge divides by creating common ground among churches, and setting aside differences in doctrines and church traditions.

The primary focus of the council is to promote unity among the diverse churches in Mizoram to reform and improve the society and assist the government in upholding good governance, he said.

Lalbiakliana said that other churches from different denominations have also been invited to join the council. PTI CORR SOM